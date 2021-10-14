LPL Financial LLC Sells 319,541 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,541 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $42,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 594.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

