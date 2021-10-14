Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.