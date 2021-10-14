Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

