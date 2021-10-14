LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $127.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

