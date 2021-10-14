M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MDC opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

