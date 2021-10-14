Mackay Shields LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

UPS stock traded up $7.13 on Thursday, reaching $191.19. 80,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,333. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

