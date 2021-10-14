Mackay Shields LLC Has $76.52 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $76,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,265,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,223,000 after buying an additional 2,750,544 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,987,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,651,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,374,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $374.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.