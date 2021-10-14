Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.24. Macro Enterprises shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 4,073 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCESF)

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

