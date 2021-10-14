MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $8.26 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00005853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00123301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,568.43 or 1.00460079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.35 or 0.06560268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

