Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

