Mango Markets Price Tops $0.26 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $264.89 million and $1.97 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00070415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,097.55 or 0.99776874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.24 or 0.06605900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

