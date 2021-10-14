Maro Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Maro has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $54.35 million and $1.85 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00047964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00244068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 952,134,789 coins and its circulating supply is 495,109,633 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

