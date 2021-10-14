MARPAI, INC. Plans $25 Million IPO for Week of October 18th (MRAI)

MARPAI, INC. (MRAI) plans to raise $25 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of October 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,800,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, MARPAI, INC. generated $3.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $5.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $143 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

MARPAI, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Marpai Inc.’s mission is to positively change healthcare for the benefit of (i) our clients who are self-insured employers that pay for their employees’ healthcare benefits and engage us to administer the latter’s healthcare claims, and we refer to them as our “Clients”; (ii) employees who receive these healthcare benefits from our Clients, and we refer to them as our “Members,” and (iii) healthcare providers, including, doctors, doctor groups, hospitals, clinics, and any other entities providing healthcare services or products, and we refer to them as the “Providers.” We are creating the healthcare “Payer of the Future” for self-insured employers in the U.S. Through the use of the latest technology and A.I., we believe we have the ability to predict costly events, such as who is likely to develop a chronic disease or require a costly operation over the next 12 months. With this knowledge, we aim to optimize care so that employers can save money, while employees can have access to high-quality care and enjoy good healthcare outcomes. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the six months that ended June 30, 2021. “.

MARPAI, INC. was founded in 2019 and has 131 employees. The company is located at 5701 East Hillsborough Avenue, Suite 1417 Tampa, Florida 33610-5428 and can be reached via phone at (646) 303-3483 or on the web at http://www.MarpaiHealth.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for MARPAI INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARPAI INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.