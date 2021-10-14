Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $672,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $34,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

