Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Bancolombia worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Bancolombia stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

