Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.99% of Acutus Medical worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFIB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $310.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

