Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ BNR opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.