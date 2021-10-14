Matthew 25 Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Interface accounts for approximately 3.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Interface worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interface by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Interface by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,354 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TILE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,736. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $901.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

