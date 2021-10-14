McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $276.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 7,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 50,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

