mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCLDF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 27,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

