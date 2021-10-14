MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,524.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

