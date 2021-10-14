Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $74,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,343. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

