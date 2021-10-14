Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in September

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS MGAWY remained flat at $$12.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Megaworld has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Get Megaworld alerts:

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.