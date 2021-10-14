Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Meredith were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 1,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its holdings in Meredith by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 56,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meredith by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $58.22 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

