Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VIVO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $815.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $82,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

