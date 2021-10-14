Metal Reaches Market Cap of $234.71 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00006108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $234.71 million and approximately $84.37 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00267855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00217784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00096582 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

