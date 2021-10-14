Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.55.

Methanex stock opened at C$63.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$34.69 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other Methanex news, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

