MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.