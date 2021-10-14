MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.