Michael R. Long Sells 2,345 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,345 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $13,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

