Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.56 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 801,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,737,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

Specifically, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

