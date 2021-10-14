Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 337.7% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MEEC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 68,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,014. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.70. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

