Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.47 million and $151,557.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $371.31 or 0.00626660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00068511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.