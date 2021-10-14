Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.65

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.65 and traded as high as $25.29. Misonix shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 22,647 shares.

MSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Misonix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Misonix by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Misonix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

