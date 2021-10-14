Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,574,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,533,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,606,987. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

