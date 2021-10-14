Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

