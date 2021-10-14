Morgan Stanley Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $48.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $446,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,387. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AlloVir by 31.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.