Morgan Stanley Increases Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $14.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 249,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

