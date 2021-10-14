Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of MS traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,765,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049,475. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

