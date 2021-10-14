Morgan Stanley Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $322.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $317.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.38. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

