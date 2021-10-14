Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. AXA has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

