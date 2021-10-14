MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in September

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOSY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoSys by 76.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoSys by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOSY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. MoSys has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.11.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 70.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

