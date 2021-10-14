Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,271. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.