Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYHI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,271. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.