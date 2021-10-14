Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36%

15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movano and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A AxoGen $112.30 million 5.13 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -23.22

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Movano and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.88%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Movano.

Summary

AxoGen beats Movano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

