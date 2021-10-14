M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $158.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.02. 960,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

