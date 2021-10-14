MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.61

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 7751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get MTN Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.