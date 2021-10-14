MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Cut to Sell at Veritas Investment Research

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTYFF. CIBC raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.