Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.05.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.09. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.9313686 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

