Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.05.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.09. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
