Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Muncy Bank Financial stock remained flat at $$40.00 on Thursday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62. Muncy Bank Financial has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

