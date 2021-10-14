Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 22,557 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance comprises about 3.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.55% of New Mountain Finance worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 80.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,667. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.51 million. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.