Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 7,100 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WHF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

